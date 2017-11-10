Three minors kidnapped from Uttar Pradesh rescued by Thane police

Thane: Three minor children — two 16-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy — who had been were kidnapped from Gorakhpur in UP, were rescued from a construction site at Panvel by Thane police. The UP police had requested the Thane police to help in the case on Monday. The rescued children have been handed over to Gorakhpur police.

The parents of the children, missing from Sonora Khurd, filed a complaint on November 1 of Gorakhpur. The police had registered the case under IPC 363 in Campaierganj police station. “We along with Campaierganj police, did some technical survey and found out these children were at Kacchi Mohalla, Panvel. We have rescued them and have handed over to UP police,” informed Nitin Thakre, senior police inspector, Crime Branch unit 1.

Pradyumn alias Vidyasagar Nishad (21), who used to work at a construction site, frequently visited his native place in UP where he had an affair with a minor. His friend Akhilesh Nishad (19) also had an affair with another minor in the same village. The two friends decided to kidnap their girlfriends and a brother of a girl and then kept them at the construction site. The duo brought the girls to Mumbai under the pretext of marrying them. “After we detained the two, they confessed that they had brought the trio to Panvel and locked them at their house. Nishad had led the girls to believe that they could stay there and study,” Thakre added. “But later the duo forced the girl to work at construction site.”