Mumbai: Three held for extorting money from Dadar builder

Mumbai: The Dadar police have arrested three persons for extortion worth Rs. 7 crores from a builder at Dadar. The police have arrested Attar Ahmad Afsar alias Attar Dubai alias Attar Hyderabadi (33), Ashfaq Ali Khan Mir (36) and Mohammed Irshad Ahmed (31) have been arrested. They have been remanded to two days police custody.

The accused had invested Rs.7 crore in his project and had booked a flat. But due to some reasons, the project was stalled. Due to this, the investor accused had faced losses. In order to recover the money, he approached Attar Dubai who is based in Hyderabad. Since March 5, 2018, he started calling and threatening the builder.

He had threatened the builder over the phone to return the payment by March 31, else he would kill him. Mir and Ahmed were also sent to the complainant’s office site to threaten the builder. Hyderabadi, Mir and Ahmed have been arrested for extortion (Section 384), criminal intimidation (Section 506 (2) and common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code. The police refused to provide the name of the builder.

According to Diwakar Shelke, Senior Police Inspector, Dadar police station, “The three accused have been arrested. I cannot reveal to you the name of the builder.”