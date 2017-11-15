Three get five-year rigorous imprisonment for robbery

Nashik: A special MCOCA court sentenced three persons to rigorous imprisonment of five years for robbing two persons off Rs 12,000 in Ahmednagar district in 2015.

Judge S R Sharma yesterday convicted Narayan Waikar (35), Rahul Shingade (25) and Sunil Thorat (22) under various sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act for the robbery, Public Prosecutor Sudhir Kotwal said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the trio.

On May 28, 2015, Waikar, Shingade and Thorat intercepted a temp on Ranjangaon–Vesgaon road in Ahmednagar district and snatched cash worth Rs 12,000 from two of its occupants after beating them, according to prosecution.

The trio were subsequently arrested by the Shirdi Police.

The then IG of Nashik range ordered slapping of MCOCA against the three who had a number of cases pending against them at various police stations in the district.

The court examined the total of 20 witnesses during the trial, the public prosecutor said.