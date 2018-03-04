Thousands of Mumbaikars to take to the streets for rivers

River March is a citizen’s movement working for rejuvenation of the four Rivers of Mumbai. The 4-year-old movement has resulted in state government recognising the need for an action plan for the treatment of Mumbai rivers and have also allocated funds for it.

Mumbai : Devoting their Sundays for a cause, thousands of Mumbaikars will lead the River March around the Dahisar river. More than 8,000 people are expected to attend the annual march to be held at Rustomjee School ground.

Every year at the first Sunday of March , they organise a walkathon to demonstrate and create a demand for rivers amongst Mumbaikars and to influence the authorities to act.

The march will be led by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis—who is also expected to attend the march. Noted singer Sonu Nigam will also join the walk, who sang the ‘River Anthem’ song to save rivers with Amruta.

“Every morning you walk for your health. One Sunday, please dedicate the walk for Mumbai’s health,” said Gopal Jhaveri, a member of River March.

River March is a citizen’s movement working for rejuvenation of the four Rivers of Mumbai – Mithi , Oshiwara , Poisar and Dahisar.

“The four-year-old movement has resulted in state government recognising the need for an action plan for the treatment of Mumbai rivers and have also allocated funds for it,” said Avinash Kubal, member of River March and deputy director of Maharashtra Nature Park.

The citizen’s movement also engages in cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns and filing petitions among others.

“Our rivers have already faced years of ignorance, precisely due to the lack of public compassion. But now is a chance to rectify the error and change our fortune,” Kubal added.

In order to save rivers of the city, River March had, in 2017, submitted a proposal to the storm-water drain department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation suggesting that artificial floating islands be made along the rivers which use plants to create a better environment for aquatic life.