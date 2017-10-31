Those who toiled for BJP kept out of power: Eknath Khadse

Mumbai: As the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra completes its three years today, former minister Eknath Khadse said that those who had worked to bring the BJP to power have been kept away from it.

Khadse was speaking at a book release event in Dhule yesterday, in the presence of BJP vice president Shyam Jaju. Jaju released the Marathi book on the Emergency.

“The situation in the BJP is that those who spent their life working for the party and brought it to power are out of power and people like Narayan Rane are inside it,” he said.

Rane was the chief minister in 1999 when he was in the Shiv Sena.

He would be soon inducted in the Maharashtra cabinet, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said yesterday.

Khadse, who hails from north Maharashtra, had quit the Fadnavis cabinet in June last year after allegations of impropriety in a Pune land deal.

Soon after his resignation, the state government initiated a judicial inquiry against him.