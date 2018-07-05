Third party audit: Report card on police performance released

Bhayandar: To measure perception and expectation of effective policing and to understand public opinion about experiences as well as levels of comfort while interacting with the men-in-khaaki, the Nagpur-based, Tirpude Institute of Management Education has conducted a survey for the Thane (rural) police.

The report card of the survey related to six police stations-Uttan, Navghar, Bhayandar, Naya Nagar, Mira Road and Kashimira was unveiled by Dr. Lalit Khullar and Dr. Sanjay Kavishwar from Tirpude Institute in the presence of Special Inspector General (Konkan Range)-Naval Bajaj on Tuesday.

While results in context to parameters including- behavior, image, approach-ability, trust factor and capability of cops hovered at around 60 percent, the survey has pointed out traffic issues and public safety as areas of concern in their key findings which needed urgent attention. This apart from suggesting image makeover, enhanced connection efforts with citizens, formation of designated cells and training of police personnel.

Around 200 students under the leadership of 14 faculty members were involved in the 10 day-long survey which covered all six police stations with a sample size of 2,949 representing the various strata of society.

“Performance measurement is an essential tool for any organisation to assess standards of service delivery and identifying areas which need to be upgraded and the police force is no exception. The results of this survey will help us the decide appropriately on necessary future corrections, which will lead to bettering of police-public relations,” said Bajaj. The detailed report of the survey has been uploaded on the website of the Thane (rural) police.