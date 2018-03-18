Thief takes shelter in de-addiction centre, arrested

BHAYANDAR: An alcoholic thief who had devised a novel way to evade the police dragnet by getting himself admitted into de-addiction or rehabilitation centers after committing a crime, landed into the custody of the Navghar police five days after he sneaked into a flat in Mira Road and assaulted a 60-year-old woman. The burglar Shrikant Vakode (30) was held from a de-addiction center in Uttan. The break-in was reported from a flat in Ramdev Park on March 10. The woman, Chandra Dasgupta (60), was alone and fast asleep when the miscreant broke the glass panes of the toilet window and entered into the house. Vakode fled the spot with just Rs 1,000 cash, after brutally attacking the woman. Based on the clue, the police abbed Vakode from a de-addiction and rehabilitation center in Uttan on Friday. Not ruling out his involvement in similar crime, Bhalsing said, “To evade the police dragnet, Vakode had taken shelter in the center, we are checking if it was his modus operandi.