These adorable engagement pictures of Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude show them as an ideal match; check out

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray has recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Mitali Borude. Reportedly, this engagement has taken place at Mahalaxmi Race Course’s Turf club. Interestingly, on the occasion of Raj Thackeray’s wedding anniversary, this newly engaged couple decided to get engaged on the same date.

After all, Amit and Mitali have been dating each other for 5 years and it seems like the couple is deeply in love with each other. For those, who don’t know, Mitali Borude is a close friend of Raj Thackeray’s daughter Urvashi. And both few years back had launched clothing brand ‘The Rack’. Mitali is also the daughter of famed bariatric surgeon Dr Sanjay Borude.