‘The Scam’ web series is a fascinating rags to riches to rags story: Director Hansal Mehta

Mumbai: Director Hansal Mehta says his upcoming web series “The Scam”, based on the mega securities scam of 1992, is a fascinating “rags to riches to rags” story.

Hansal’s series is based on “The Scam: Who Won? Who Lost? Who Got Away?”, an investigative book written by journalists Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu.

The first season of the web series will feature the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was charged with numerous financial crimes in connection with the scam.

“It is the chronicle of our times. Today, we are talking about Nirav Modi (a diamond trader who is wanted in the mega PNB bank fraud). I cannot talk about it more in detail.

“It is a fascinating tale of rags to riches to rags story and of somebody who is product of our times,” Hansal told PTI when asked what is the most fascinating factor in one-time ‘Big Bull’ Harshad Mehta’s story.

Hansal has already begun work on “The Scam” which is to be produced by Applause Entertainment.