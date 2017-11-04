The Mumbai Fest: A first of its kind festival that you would wish lasted forever!
Mumbai: The Mumbai Fest is a celebration of the city that reaches out to us with its unconditional ONE LOVE. On the 28th, 29th and 30th of December, 3 lakhs sq.f t. MMRDA grounds will be transformed into 7 unique islands-inspired by Mumbai’s history.
The idea of The Mumbai Fest came into being during one of the discussions of the promoters, all born and brought up in Mumbai. Having traveled worldwide, they realized that no place could quite match up to the dynamism of Aamchi Mumbai. They share the pride of their birthplace and ONE LOVE for the city with every Mumbaikar. Like artists who manifest their desires in their work, our promoters came up with the three day Mumbai fest and have setup a trust to facilitate the same.
The festival is organized by ‘The Mumbai Fest – Charitable Trust’, set up for a noble cause of building healthier, hunger free, litter free caring Mumbai through promotion & celebration of Mumbai’s culture & art. The fest is associated with causes like – Hunger Free India, World Peace Submit, Plastic Free Swacch Mumbai, Blood Donation Drive, Healthier Mumbai. Drum Cafe, world’s number one interactive drumming company is all set to go for the Guiness book of world records with 2100 drums being played together for the first time ever at the fest. Leading professionals passionate about Mumbai have come together to form the charitable trust which is spearheaded by Dr. Vinod Hasal (President), Amarnath Sharda (Secretary), Krishna Kumar Singh (Vice President), Harjeet Singh Anand (Treasurer), Pranav Jayaram (Trustee), Capt. Avinash Singh (Promoter), Kiku Sharda (Promoter).
“THE MUMBAI FEST, 2017 we strive to capture the essence of Mumbai’s cosmopolitan throne. The dynamic blend of the city’s Art, Cuisine, Culture and Heritage will be re-explored on the magnum opus creation of seven thematic island” – Kiku Sharda (Promoter)
1) Central Island – The charismatic & glitzy island will have singers like Mika Singh. To add to the glamour the fashion duo, Falguni and Shane Peacock will be spearheading the luxury and lifestyle fashion week on this island. During the three day event Falguni, Shane Peacock will curate from the best International Brands and premium fashion labels that the country can offer. The Central Island is the signature island of Mumbai Fest, that would host performances & shows by legendary musicians, dancers, vocalists and fashion icons. The world peace charter signing ceremony, the world peace summit inauguration by his highness Acharya. Dr. Lokesh Muni, world emissary conference, talk shows, felicitations of dignitaries and unsung heroes of Mumbai and the making of a world record will be hosted in this central arena.
2) Art Island– The Mumbai Fest will present enthralling art forms, curated and presented in the exclusive island of art. With captivating installations, paintings, sculptures, modern art and various innovative art forms, art island will enthrall the crowd into a mind delight. The art island will display works of talented artists across Mumbai and India. Masters from various fields of art will share experience and conduct workshops for aspirants and children.
3) Bollywood Island- An entire island dedicated to all things Bollywood! A celebration of Mumbai’s legendary film industry inspired by Bollywood blockbusters, live entertainment, stage performances, movie promotions and more for an experience unlike any other. Live, learn and experience the kaleidoscopic world of Mumbai’s famous film industry with props, movie posters, cut-outs, lights & camers, movie scene re-creations and more.
4) Street Food Island- A melting pot of cultures and refreshingly diverse influences, street food in Mumbai offers a unique potpourri of flavours that is incredibly satisfying. And Khau Gullies are where one can feel the pulse of Mumbai’s culinary culture. Therefore ‘The Mumbai Fest’ offers mouthwatering array of eats from these narrow bylanes, their roadside carts and hole-in-the wall eateries, offering visual and gastronomic treats. A look-alike of Mumbai’s popular khau gallis, the narrow bylanes, this island is all set to be one of the most packed islands with crowds making beelines for their favourite snacks, sweets and more.
5) Mumbaikar’s Island- For the very first time every Mumbaikar will be set open to a challenge or sport or a talent showcasing act in a themed island through the 3 days of Mumbai Fest. It is an island created for the people to come, participate, present, compete, cheer or win. Besides, with over 50 stalls to splurge on artistic delights, the island certainly lives up to the true blue Mumbaikar’s enjoyment quotient.
6) Heritage Island- Heritage island represents the communities, traditions and monuments that have been a part of Mumbai since ages, for instance the Parsi and koli communities. Parsi heritage and influence can be found in every nook and cranny of the city, so heritage island recreates it with historic Parsi cafes and a life-size replica of jehangir art gallery. The Koli community, the original inhabitants of greater Mumbai, have been distinctly identified and showcased through their attires, food and lively dances. Dabbawala community also finds a place in heritage island. A walk in the heritage island best captures the intangible heritage and cultural diversity and also offers ample shopping opportunity.
7) Mad Island – A pulsating and zesty island of music and dance with bands & groups performing through the day to the live audience. Over the 3-days, patrons can look forward to heartwarming performances from local talents from the city at specially designed stages. This island will also revive the rich tradition of folk music and classical dance performances.