The Gandhi India remembered & the one nation forgot

New Delhi: Not just the entire nation, but even the Indian caucus in the US Congress seemed to be engaged in acts of symbolism to mark the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday.

GANDHI EMOJI: A ‘Gandhi Emoji’ was announced by Twitter India, officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the micro-blogging site, which features a caricature of the Father of the Nation. The emoji will be live until October 8.

WASHING PLATES: On the other side of the fence, social media was awash with a 32-second video clip of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother washing their plates after lunch, at a community tap, along with other party leaders in Sevagram Ashram, Wardha district. Again, optics took over as the Congress chief planted a sapling in the ashram, next to the tree his father and former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi had planted on this day in 1986. This is Rahul Gandhi’s second visit to the ashram. He had earlier planted a sapling here on January 24, 2014.

NEW ATTIRE: Gandhi Jayanti often becomes an occasion for subtly pushing the party agenda, subtly couched in homilies. So, the likes of Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar appealed to universities across the country to replace their “British-inspired” convocation attire with traditional Indian clothes. Taking refuge in Gandhi’s penchant for Khadi, Javadekar suggested that universities ask their students to come up with traditional design options. Or they could refer to some designs posted on HRD Ministry’s website, Javadekar said in a video message to universities.

US GOLD MEDAL: In the US, half-a dozen influential lawmakers, including four Indian Americans, have moved a resolution in the House of Representatives to posthumously award the prestigious Congressional Gold Medal to the Mahatma in recognition of his promotion of peace and non-violence.

The Congressional gold medal is the highest civilian honour given by the US Congress and very few foreigners have been recipients of this award. Prominent among those are Mother Teresa (1997), Nelson Mandela (1998), Pope John Paul II (2000), the Dalai Lama (2006), Aung San Suu Kyi (2008), Muhammad Yunus (2010) and Shimon Peres (2014).

WHAT THE NATION FORGOT

What the nation seemed to have forgotten, for the last four years, however, is to confer the annual ‘International Gandhi Peace Prize’. An official of the ministry of culture, the nodal agency which receives proposals for conferring the award, said nominations had been made during the last four years for the coveted award, but approvals were as yet not forthcoming. “The nominations are there, but it is difficult to say why it has been delayed,” official sources said.

As a tribute to the ideals espoused by Gandhi, the Government of India laun-ched the International Gandhi Peace Prize in 1995 on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) received the award in 2014, the last time it was conferred.

Incidentally, it was about half a century ago that the image of Mahatma Gandhi first appeared on the commemorative currency note of rupees 100. Although after the Independence in 1947, it was felt that the British King’s portrait ought to be replaced by a picture of Mahatma Gandhi, it took quite some time for the government of the day to reach a consensus on the issue. It was only in 1969 that the Reserve Bank came out with a commemorative note of Rs 100 showing Gandhi in the backdrop of the Sevagram Ashram.