The best Christmas tree decoration ideas to check out this season in Mumbai!

— By Sonali Pimputkar | Dec 25, 2017 04:20 pm
It is Christmas time! Whichever part of the world you are in it is highly impossible that you had not come across decorated windows at department stores with those twinkling red and green lights, illuminated art, lovely Santa, poinsettias, beautiful Christmas tree, sparkle candles, Christmas wreath, and snowflakes. And Mumbai is the city that celebrates every festival, irrespective of faith and belief, with joy and fervour. So whether you are with your loved ones having a meal or at a song-and-dance extravaganza or shopping at your favourite store, you will come across Christmas displays everywhere. Over the years, this festive display has become a trend of a sort and people wait for hours to catch a glimpse or take a selfie. If you come across any such Christmas displays do share a picture with us we will feature it. Meanwhile, here’s a look at the displays and attractions we came across.

K Star Mall, Chembur

K Star Mall Chembur_Christmas decor

Palladium, Lower Parel

The Oberoi Hotel, Marine Drive

Oberoi Mall, Goregaon

