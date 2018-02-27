Thane’s Kopri area will get a make-over

Thane: Kopri area of Thane to will wear a new look within coming 3 years . The Thane Municipal Corporation has proposed to undertake an integrated development of Kopri area. The Corporation has proposed to spend rs. 19.99 crore to develop roads, playgrounds, gardens, parks and also an open gallery in this area.

Kopri is the east side of city and is one of the oldest community of the city which has its roots since, the British and Portuguese era. The old village developed gradually leaving the narrow roads,congested areas ,illegal autos ,and few open spaces and lack of parking plots. The corporation till date has widened roads across the city, however, the Kopri roads have been left till date.

“There was a demand from residents and local representatives in Kopri to give a face lift to roads and open spaces in Kopri. We have thus proposed to undertake the concretization using UTWT technique of over 12 roads in this area. These include most of the major roads near Thane east railway station, forest office, Koliwada and Kopri village. The work on these roads is slated to complete by 2020,” informed a civic officer from the Thane municipal corporation. In the integrated development apart from roads, the gardens, playgrounds, art gallery and bridges will also be given a facelift. “We will be installing seating arrangements, fitness and play equipment in all the civic gardens in Kopri. The three major park, Dattaji Salvi Nature Park, Survoday garden and M D Joshi gardens will also be repaired and beautified in this project. The old bridge at Gandhinagar too will be repaired in this scheme.” He further added.

The area also has a playground which lacks many basic facilities like safety wall or security garden and is not maintained. The corporation has planned to give a facelift to this playground too. The work costing Rs. 19.99 crore will be carried out for three years, thus the budget of Rs. 3.50 crore will be spend in 2017-18, while the remaining budget will be used in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Kopri forms the east side of the city and some part of it shares borders with the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.