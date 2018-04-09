Thane’s first open art gallery welcomes budding artists

Thane: Pokharn road walls in Thane are beautiful, decorated by paintings by various artists of city including students. The initiative started an year back was appreciated by many. Also the civic Corporation was impressed by these efforts of collective work and decide to give a space there for budding artists. Thus , on Saturday, the city witnessesd the launch of its first open art gallery.

Adjacent to Singhania School, this gallery is based on the concept of Kala ghoda of Mumbai.It has a capacity to display 40 small art pieces. Art work worth Rs10,000 to Rs1.5 lakh have been displayed. The gallery does not block the passage for vehicles and of passers-by.Members of Thane Arts Guild supported TMC in this initiative, with eight artists coming together to present 25 art pieces at this gallery. The gallery was inaugurated by commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal on Saturday.

“We had taken the initiative to decorate the walls with art. The positive response from residents prompted us to come up with the street art gallery. It not only beautifies the area but also provides a platform for artists. Based on the response and success of the initiative, we will continue with similar art-promoting activities,”Said Jaiswal. Civic Commissioner.

Thane artists have shown the positive response to this beautiful street gallery. Many of the artists were happy to display their artworks at the launch. “The platform is huge and for budding artist, who many times does have enough money to display the art, this platform is a boom,” said Kailash, an artist who has displayed his work here in the gallery.

The gallery is adjacent to school and this will help next generation to understand art and many can show their interest in painting here. Also, the location of this gallery is just on street ,so that passer-by will surely visit ,feels the artists.To increase the popularity of this art gallery, there should be activities involving locals.

As far the safety is concerned, the Corporation will be putting up the cctv cameras so that, the art pieces are not damaged or stolen.