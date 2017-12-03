Thanekars to pay heavily for spitting, littering on the road

Thane : Thane Municipal Corporation has issued a circular saying people will be fined heavily if they are caught littering the area. The corporation has also appointed field marshals to handle the cleanliness drive.

245 clean-up marshals will be appointed to keep a vigil on people who litter the city and they will be fined as well.

If you are caught spitting, throwing garbage, peeing or pooping on the road, you will be fined. You will also be fined if found feeding the strays or birds and do not clean the area.

There was a by-law prepared for the similar action in 2012, but the corporation will be implementing it from this year.

Thane city everyday produces around 700 metric tonne garbage and there are 150 garbage trucks. There were 500 places where the garbage was dumped just five years back, Today, the number has been decreased to 150 places but the problem has not solved yet.

“Throwing the garbage on open space is not the only the issue that has to be tackled but, to spit, pee or poop on open places, to have bath in open space, pipeline or sanitary bursting in any building, or electronic garbage are some of the issues that will be punishable under new by-law,” said, Balaji Haldekar, Medical officer, Thane Municipal corporation.

There will be 245 clean-up marshalls and the tender process is on for the same, informed civic officer. There will 25 marshalls in every ward who will have the responsibility to keep watch on people who break the rule. They will be on duty for 24 hours who has the most important responsibility to keep the city shining.

how it will cost you

m To throw the garbage on open place: Rs 200

m To spit: Rs 100

m To have bath in open space: Rs100

m To pee on the road: Rs 150

m To feed the strays: Rs 500

m To poop on the road edge: Rs 150

m To wash commercial vehicles on the road: Rs 1000

m To wash utensils and clothes on the road: Rs 100

m Dirty vicinity and compounds: Rs 10,000

m Pipe line burst of buildings: Rs 10,000 (If not repaired within 10 day of notice period).