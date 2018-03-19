Thanekars celebrate Gudi Padwa in traditional way with modern touch

Thane: The city that still has its roots well conserved, celebrates the festival traditional way with the modern touch. Gudi Padwa (Hindu new year) falls on the first day of Chaitra month, and the celebration moods starts a day before.

Gavdevi Maidan at Thane very year is decorated by a huge rangoli. This year it was made by 70 artisans in nine hours. 18,000 square feet huge rangoli is made by using 900 kgs of different colours of rangoli. Rangvalli parivar is an organisation that creates these huge rangoli every year.

People from various corners of district and nearby cities que up to witness this huge effort. The Gudipadwa procession is organised by Kopineshwar Sanskrutik nyas and this year there were different events on the pre- eve of the festive day as well. In the Evening , there was cycle rally followed by, traditional dances on three different stages that were built near Masunda lake.

‘Karma Escape band fusion’ was the modern theme that also attracted the crowd. Also there were workshops of warli paintings and self defense.

Ahead of the new year, the previous evening is also celebrated with diyas and decorative firecrackers. At Masunda talao (lake) which was also decorated beautifully with lights, youngsters gather up and wish each other. Children, adults and dignitaries light up diya around lake and greet each other. Later the decorative firecrackers steal the show and people enjoy this beautiful show that illuminates sky. Next day on the festive day, The mornings are beautiful as every door and shop is decorated with the flower ‘Torans’ and the roads are decorated with rangolis from where the Procession proceeds.The procession usually has chariots that are decorated with several social messages. People walk in the procession in traditional attires and the flowers are showered on the procession at many places.