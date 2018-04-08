Thanekars can now pay their property tax online

Thane : Thane residents can soon be able to sit back, relax and pay their property tax online. Thane Municipal Corporation’s new mobile app ensures that the residents get the information on the mobile and on mails.

The civic body has launched a web portal – myptax.thanecity.gov.in – on Friday, where residents can get through tax department. This link will further be attached to DIGI Thane so that residents will get the information on their mobiles itself.

DigiThane is the first interactive digital citizen platform in the coutry to connect residents with civic services like tax payments, civic project alerts in addition to getting discounts at affiliated shops, restaurants and certain housing projects across the town.

This new app ensures that people pay their tax without any hassle. Residents can register their mobile number in this web portal, so that property tax payer gets the complete data of his property. Previously, getting this information was through the papers and was time consuming, now with the help of the app, the time will be saved and it is easy to check the information residents would want to get. One can also download the property bill, can pay the bill and get the receipt.

“This is an effort to increase the happiness index as we have promised. Residents will be able to get online facilities without any hassles. To make the app more efficient, we have demanded suggestions from residents as well,” said, a civic official.

The portal will be inspected by the senior level officials, so that residents get the detailed information about the tax scenario. Also there will be analysis and measures be available through this app.