Thane: Woman kills one-year-old daughter after fight with husband

Thane: A woman allegedly killed her one-year-old daughter after a quarrel with her husband here in Maharashtra, police said Thursday. The couple, residing in Bopar village, used to have frequent fights as the man doubted his wife’s character, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

They again had a quarrel Wednesday late night following which the 24-year-old woman allegedly strangulated to death the infant when her husband was not at home and dumped the body in bushes near their house, Narkar said. When the husband returned and did not find the child at home, he enquired with his wife who gave evasive replies.

Suspecting something amiss, he searched for the child and later found the body in the bushes, she said. Based on his complaint, the Manpada police arrested the woman Thursday morning and registered offences against her under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).