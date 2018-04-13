Thane: Two teenage sisters kidnapped; search on

Thane: Police said today they have launched a search for two teenage sisters suspected to have been kidnapped by unidentified persons from near their house here early this month.

The girls, aged 17 and 15 and residents of Uttan near here, went to a neighbourhood grocery shop on the evening of April 2 but did not return home, they said.

Their parents carried out searches on their own at all possible places but did not find them. They finally lodged a complaint yesterday, the police said. It is suspected that both of them have been kidnapped by unidentified persons, they said.

An offence under the IPC section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) has been registered with the Uttan Sagari police station and a search is on for the girls, the police added.

No arrest has been made so far, they added.