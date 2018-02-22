Thane: Two robbers, involved in theft at actress Bhagyashree Patwardhan’s house, arrested

Thane: Wagale police of Thane commissionerate on Wednesday arrested two youths wanted in a theft case. The accused were wanted in a case of house break in Bollywood actress Bhagyashree Patwardhan’s house in 2014.

The Wagale Estate police had received an information about the two accused have been coming to Vasant-Vihar area of Thane. The police acted on the tip-off and arrested the duo. The police also seized a bag full of equipment that are used for theft. During interrogation, they confessed to several robbery cases.

The duo in 2014 worked as domestic help at the residence of Marathi actor Bhagyashri Patwardhan. They administered Patwardhan’s parents anestic tablets and tried to kill them. Later, they along with two others escaped with golden jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 26 lakh. A case was then registered at the Juhu police station. The others were already arrested, the ACP said.

The duo are identified as Pintu Hridayram Nishad (26), Triveni alias Mahaesh Bhunilal Nishad (33) who are originally from Uttar Pradesh and were staying in Pune. The police produced them before the Thane Civil court and they were remanded to the police custody. After their acquaintances were arrested in 2014, these two did not form the gang and were working independently, informed the police.