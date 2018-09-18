Thane: Two booked for beating cops during Ganesh idol immersion in Dombivili

Thane (Maha): Two men allegedly beat up some police personnel and a tempo driver during the Ganesh idol immersion ritual at Dombivili town here in Maharashtra, police said Tuesday. The Dombivili police received a complaint Monday night that the accused were thrashing some people at the idol immersion site Chola Talao during the ongoing Ganesh festival, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

A team of police personnel rushed to the site where they spotted the accused beating atempo driver and manhandling some women, she said. When the police team tried to intervene, the accused allegedly beat up a police inspector, a sub-inspector and some constables, Narkar said. Additional police force was then called at the spot but by the time the personnel arrived, the two men fled, she said. A search was on for the accused, she said, adding that offences were registered against them under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).