Thane: Two arrested for killing woman, chopping up her body into pieces

THANE: Two labourers were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a 40-year-old woman, cutting her body into several pieces and dumping them at different locations, police said. The two, residents of Temghar in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi, were identified as Jiyalal Abdul Razak Khan (38) and Suresh Rajgure (40).

They have been charged with the murder of one Vanshi Waman Korad, originally from tribal-dominated taluka of Jawhar in the district, who also worked as a labourer and stayed in Temghar, inspector M J Bagga of Shanti Nagar police station under Bhiwandi division said. The victim was acquainted with the arrested accused, police said. On the night of October 20, the trio was sitting together and discussing something when a quarrel broke out between them over some petty issue, they said. In a fit of rage, the duo allegedly attacked her with sharp-edged weapons, killing her on the spot. They then cut her body into several pieces and put them into two gunny bags, which they dumped at different locations, police said.

Yesterday, the police got a call about a blood-stained gunny bag lying near a nullah. On searching it, they found some parts body parts in it. A further search in the area led them to the second gunny bag in Bhiwandi, they said. The body was identified with the help of local residents and a search was launched for the suspected killers, police said, adding the accused were arrested this morning.