Thane: To save sparrows, children create homes for birds

Thane: March 20 is celebrated as World sparrow day and to save the tiny bird, Thane children made beautiful small houses for them. Thane’s Sankalp English school has been celebrating this day since last five years to create the awareness among students about the environment.

This year, with the help of Sanjay Gandhi national park (yeoor department) the students created the bird feeders and tiny houses. Along with the houses, this year, the school had initiated the poetry project where students, parents, teachers, and the Principal as well wrote the poems based on the theme ‘Sparrow’.

Famous Marathi poet, Jayant Bhave helped creating the book out of this project and the book was published by students on this day. Last year, the school had created a record by making around 1,1100 homes for sparrows. This year also the houses are made and that will be hanged in the jungle of Yeoor. The houses are made by recycle waste like cardboards, old notebooks . With the help of their craft teacher, the students created these beautiful tiny homes and decorated with Warli painting.

Speaking about the idea, the school headmistress Jyoti Parab, said, “We have been teaching our children about the environment and conservation in their EVS subject for years, but I realised that this knowledge was often limited to the text book chapters and was forgotten by the end of the exams.”

“I wanted the students to have some practical knowledge. I have around 25 feeders in my home on GB road which attracts many birds and I wanted to share this feeling with my students. That’s how we started this exercise of making artificial nests for sparrows and other birds,” she added.

The craft teachers inspected and helped the students to create these beautiful homes. The children were advised to collect the cardboards and waste materials. Children had to make it on their own, so they were happy to create it, said the craft teachers.

“The small birds like sparrows are really decreasing at fast speed. The initiative like this should be done at every corner to save the tiny bird whose stories were part of childhood. “Said, Kausubh Darvesh, Chief Conservator, Thane natural History Society. This year the children were seen wearing the caps that had written the messages to save the bird. Also the students, were heard various slogans such as ‘Love Sparrow- save sparrow’ and many more.