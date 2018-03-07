Thane to get crematorium for people of all communities

THANE: The battle of crematorium has finally ended in Thane after almost a year. The MLA of area has finally gave his land to build this first of its kind of project in the city and thus this question of crematorium has been solved permanently. There was a PIL applied for the reservation of this land by the original owner, which was taken back by him and thus the land was handed over to the Municipal corporation on Monday.

There will be a crematorium for all religion following people here at one place. This multi-faith burial ground was initially opposed by the MLA’s family (The son and wife of MLA who are corporators in Corporation) in the general meeting of Corporation. It was also discussed that the MLA family is opposing this project due to their own projects here. But ,while explaining that there was no opposition for the burial ground, the Shivsena MLA has transferred the land to the Corporation under TDR plan(Tranfer development rights.)There are few projects of Sarnaik’s group that are on here at Bhainderpada area of city .

Therefore, after this transfer , the multi-burial ground is definitely going to take place here in Bhaynderpada. The memorial here will be built by Vihang group of MLA and There was an increasing demand from everyday extension of population in the newly developed belt of city and hence, the Corporation has taken the project of multi-burial ground.

It has drafted a design for the 37,000-sqm crematorium, to come up on a ground at Bhayander Pada, and allotted space to different communities. “We have taken into account the population of all communities and the mortality rate, and allotted space accordingly,” said a civic official of Corporation.

“Ideally, there should be a green belt around the burial ground, which acts as a buffer zone. However, this crematorium has been planned on the outskirts. Even the provisions made for it are more than those required for the current mortality rate. This should help the communities for the next 30 years.” He added. The memorial here will be built by the Vihang group of MLA and be transferred by them in 18 months to Corporation under the TDR plan.