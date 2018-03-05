Thane: TMC to take strict actions against tax evaders and officials who fail to collect the target

Mumbai: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is all set to take strict actions against the tax evaders of city and this time the Corporation will not spare the civic officials also who fail the collect the target. The Municipal Commissioner’s orders are such and hence there is an unrest amongst the civic officials after the Saturday’s meeting.

The meeting of various department’s officials from Corporation was held on Saturday with the civic Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal in the urban research center. The commissioner has ordered to take the strict disciplinary action against the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of various related departments if the target of tax collection does not meet. Also, the names of the tax evaders will be displayed and there will be water cut of the residents who have not paid their property and water taxes. As per the Commissioner’s orders there will be action on the 86 hotels that has not applied for the Fire NOC (no objection certificate) after various chances given to them.

“In the Saturday’s meeting strict actions were decided against the tax evaders and the related officials. In the meeting there was a review of tax recovery and Commissioner gave the clear instructions to collect the taxes or to face the strict actions. As per the instructions, the names of tax defaulters will be displayed on the hoardings and later the strict actions like water cut of related defaulters and also there will be disciplinary action against the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners if they fail to meet the target.” Informed, Sandip Malvi, Public relation officer, Thane Corporation. Meanwhile,there will be stringent actions against unauthorised constructions on roads leading to ITI. There will be action on Haridasnagar, Hazari, University sub-center road, Vedanta Hospital, Anandnagar, Wagle road no.16 and 22 from Monday,informed the PRO.

Also the ’86’ hotels would be sealed after they have failed to to pay heed to several notices of Corporation. Around 426 hotels were given the notices for not obtaining the fire NOCS by the fire department. 80 hotels applied for the same and also completed formality and received the fire NOC. Other 260 hotels applications were sent to town planning department for further verification and remaining 86 hotels will be sealed who did not bother to pay heed to the notices of Corporation, informed the officer.