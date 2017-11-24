Thane: Teenage girl killed in Bhiwandi building collapse

Thane: A teenage girl was killed and at least four others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra on Friday, officials said.

According to the Disaster Management Unit of Thane, the building, ‘Tahir Dinjore’, collapsed around 9 a.m. trapping several people beneath the debris.

An 18-year-old girl, Ruksa Ahmed Khan, was retrieved dead from the rubble and four others were pulled out in injured condition.

At least five other persons are still believed to be trapped in the debris and rescue works are in full swing. It is not immediately known whether the building was illegal or included in the list of dangerous constructions.

The building was located in a congested K.G. Nagar area of Navi Basi locality of Bhiwandi and rescue teams had to demolish adjoining structures to clear the narrow lanes for passage.

Two teams each of Thane and Bhiwandi fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force along with more than 60 workers are engaged in the rescue operations.