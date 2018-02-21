Thane: Swarajya events organises Biryani festival

Thane: Good news for biryani lovers, brace for some long distance travel and head to Thane this weekend. The much awaited Biryani festival is here. From February 23-25, three days when the smell of biryani will linger in the air. There are 20 stalls at Shivaji Maidan Jambhali naka.

‘Swarajya events’ has organised this festival to give an opportunity to taste this rich and favourite food of many. TAG (Thane Arts Guild) an orgnisation is supporting the event where many of the artistes of regional cinema will also be participating.

The vegetarians need not be disappointed, as there will be options for them too. Biryanis of 30 kinds, which include Delhi biryani, Lakhanavi biryani, Hyderabadi biryani, chicken leg biryani, Zamzam biryani are the Indian ones which can be tasted. There also be international ones like Arabic, Italian and Chinese.

There is a fare for fish lovers with crabs and prawns varieties along with other fish biryanis.

“Thane is the heaven for foodies and they usually head to this part for all kinds of food. We have arranged this festival to expose biryani lovers to the taste from different states of our country. Along with a of variety of culinary skills we see across the country, there are biryani lovers too who travel to different states to taste it. This event has no sponsorship and hence no question of promoting any one brand,” said, Harshad Samarth, Swarajya foundation. With biryanis, there is a variety of spread for those with a sweet tooth. Shahi tukda and firnis are some of the delicacies which people love and will be served here.

About biryani

Biryani is a Persian word from Biriyan. Biriyan means fry food before cooking. Persia (now Iran) has the biryani tradition. Mughals got the biryani in India. It is said, that Shahjahan’s wife Mumtaj was also fond of biryani and the rice was cooked in the kitchen of King. Indians also later realised the magic of the food.

The festival venue will not have any lpg cylinders for the security reasons,informed the organizers. The biryani will be made somewhere else and to keep it hot, there will be induction stoves. Apart from biryani there will be variety of ice-creams and Pan masala to end the feast on sweet or cool note. Also with satisfying the taste buds, there will be events to satisfy the brain as well. There will also be ghazals, mushayras and shayaris presented at the venue.