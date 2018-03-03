Thane: Special Inspector General Naval Bajaj bats for third party audit of police dept

Bhayandar: In what is being seen as a bold step towards image building, Special Inspector General (Konkan Range) Naval Bajaj, in a bid to evaluate efficiency of the police department, has geared up to conduct a performance assessment exercise in the form of a third-party audit.

The Mira Road division of the Thane (rural) police comprising six police stations and other related wings will be under the scanner in the first phase. Mira Road based- N L Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, which has been handpicked for the job will conduct research studies on topics like examining police image by capturing perception of the society towards them, reviewing work stress job satisfaction and other factors related to the day-to-day activities of the men-in-khaaki, scrutinising the way which citizens wish to connect with the police in this tech-savvy era and knowledge, reaching out the local ground level to get an insight view of apparent reasons that lead to substance abuse and exploring integration and harmony of the society.

“Performance measurement is an essential tool for any organisation to assess standards of service delivery and identifying areas which need to be upgraded and the police force is no exception. Ultimately, it’s an endeavour to learn about shortcomings and overcome them for better policing, supporting long-term reform,” said Bajaj.

“The initiative is aimed at enhancing dedication and commitment of the force along with a proper brand building exercise, for enhanced efficiency. The complied data would prove beneficial for the cops in taking proactive steps in curbing drug menace, enabling a conducive atmosphere in promoting interactions and improving mutual co-existence amongst communities,” said, institute director Dr Raja Roy Choudhary.