Thane: Shiv Sena, BJP men fight in public

Bhayander: Three office bearers of the local BJP unit have been accused of mounting an attack and trying to abduct their former party colleague Manoj Dikshit who had recently jumped into the Shiv Sena bandwagon.

As political parties fine-tune their election strategies, street fights and ugly brawls which has already become the order of the day in the twin-city has yet again exposed the growing differences and bitterness between the local BJP and Sena units.

The two parties are sharing power in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) but are openly marshaling their resources to counter each other in the upcoming civic polls.

Three days after an NCP corporator and his cronies were booked by the Bhayandar police for assaulting a municipal contractor for switching his loyalty, the pre-electoral battle for the MBMC stooped to another low after a similar incident was reported from Mira Road on Sunday.

According to the police the incident took place in the Ideal Park area of Mira Road on Sunday afternoon.

In his complaint to the police, Sinha has alleged that the trio along with their associates allegedly manhandled him and tried to bundle him into a car, but he was rescued by the timely intervention of local residents.

However, the heated argument of words which escalated into physical attack is said to be the fallout of a dispute in context to commission of a property deal.

“Based on the complaint, we as of now have registered a non-cognizable complaint against Feroze Shaikh, Sanjay Tharthare and Israr Shaikh. Further action will follow after detailed investigations,” confirmed an investigating officer.

Meanwhile scores of local Shiv Sena activists and their leaders gathered outside the Navghar police station demanding strict action against the culprits.