Thane: Sheru, loved by a colony full of policemen, goes missing

Thane: Sheru is 10 years old, is obedient and jovial. Sheru is also very loved by all in Thane police quarters. He is the favourite pomeranian of all the police staff and their families in the colony.

Sheru belongs to Nandkumar Bhosale, who works in traffic department of Thane rural police, and his family is distraught since he’s been missing since October 29. There is dead calmness in the colony since he went missing. Children are also in state of shock as their favourite friend is missing.

“Sheru was everyone’s favourite. Every morning he used to go alone for a walk and come back on his own. We are sure that somebody has kept a watch and kidnapped him. I have been searching everywhere for him. He was very calm and friendly. Everyone in the colony knew him,” Nandkumar said with tears in his eyes.

The family and friends have already registered a missing complaint. Now, they will be launching a social media campaign for search of the dog. “Someone must have tied him, otherwise he used to come back. He knew the roads and area very well. We are doubtful because he was well versed with the house and was very particular about timing,” Nandkumar said.

Sheru’s friends in the colony have formed teams and searched various areas of the city for him. The CCTV footage also didn’t help. Nandkumar first finshes his shift as a police naik and then searches for Sheru. He has even gone to Mumbai after someone mentioned seeing a dog like Sheru there.

“Someone has picked up Sheru. We do not know the reason, but it’s suspicious that a dog goes missing early in the morning. Hope he is fine and comes back. I mean someone goes missing from the police colony, this is unbelievable. It’s surely a planned kidnapping,” said one of Nandkumar’s neighbours. Now, everyone in the colony is praying for Sheru to come back. If someone has any information about the dog, please contact Nandkumar on his residential number is 8692863636.