Thane: Rubber factory gutted in fire at Dombivli

Thane: A fire destroyed a rubber factory in the Dombivli township here in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said. No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

The fire broke out around 1 am and spread rapidly in the factory, located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) chief fire officer Dileep Gund said. Rubber items kept in the unit aggravated the blaze, he said. More than six fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, Gund said.

Thick smoke and the smell of burning rubber engulfed the entire area, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. KDMC Mayor Vinita Rane visited the spot and directed the civic staff to make all efforts to douse the fire as soon as possible.