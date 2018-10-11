Thane: Rickshaw driver held for abusing, assaulting woman traffic constable

Thane (Maha): An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested in Kalyan town in the district for allegedly abusing and assaulting a traffic woman constable. Nagesh Babu Awalgiri, who is in his twenties, was arrested under IPC sections 353 (assault on public servant), 334 (assault) and 279 (rash driving) late Tuesday night.

The incident took place Tuesday evening near Deepak Hotel in Kalyan, said Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar. As Awalgiri had stopped his rickshaw in the middle of the road to take passengers, leading to a traffic jam, constable Asha Gavande asked to see his license. Awalgiri allegedly refused and got into an argument. He allegedly hit her on her hand and drove off. The constable who was holding on to a side bar of the rickshaw was dragged with the vehicle for about 100 metres, the police spokesperson said. Her leg was injured, her complaint said. Following the complaint, the driver was arrested, said DCP traffic Amit Kale. Further probe is on.