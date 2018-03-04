Thane : Thane city that had to struggle to hide its disfigured face when the Delhi team had arrived here for the cleanliness survey, now will be facing another challenge of standing at the high rank in the liveability index of country.

Thane which is struggling to provide sufficient civic transport buses, manage its solid waste and sewage and control the increasing air pollution level, will now be marked on its public amenities, governance, economic growth and public redressal system. The ranking will be done under the City Liveability Index undertaken by the Urban Development Ministry of the Government of India. After the cleanliness survey, Thane residents will soon know how liveable their city is.

The Thane Municipal Corporation will start collecting data from each of its departments for the parameters mentioned in this survey. Thane is among the 116 cities which will be judged in the survey. The survey will tell you where your city stands in terms of quality of life and the standard of its public amenities, the city’s public transport, the air you breathe and the quality of health and education system.

Sunil Chavan, additional municipal commissioner, said, “A workshop to decide the framework for the survey was held in Delhi this month. It was decided that we will have to provide the information on all the civic amenities in the city before April 10.

Next week, I will meet the TMC department officials and other government agencies in the city. We will start collecting the data under each of the category in the survey.”

The liveability index

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has decided to bring out a liveability index of 116 cities, including 99 smart cities already identified, state capitals, and cities with 1 million-plus population. The cities, which together account for a total population of 13.4 cr, will be ranked based on the quality of life they offer. The ministry has decided to involve Economist Intelligence Unit, which brings out an annual liveability index of cities across the world, for the purpose.