Thane residents will soon be able to use piped air-conditioning systems

Thane: Thane residents will soon be able to use air-conditioning systems where ever they want to at a very affordable price. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will be the first ever ac-providing Corporation in the country. The TMC has been chosen as the first corporation in the country to implement District Cooling project in the city.

In this, a common gigantic air conditioning unit will provide cool air to the consumers, instead of individual ACs. This cooling system, which in future will use 100 percent renewable energy will save 30 to 50 percent power consumption of the city while reducing power bills. This project aims at decreasing the greenhouse gases emissions will be implemented by United National Environmental Programme (UNEP) in the city.

Today, most homes and commercial establishments have their personal air conditioners, which consume lot of power and is the main cause of depleting ozone layer. The district cooling concept is a solution to this problem. The concept is similar to piped gas, wherein people will receive cool air through pipes and will be billed for the amount of air they consume.

Sandeep Malvi, public relation officer of TMC said, “In district cooling, one centralized air conditioner will provide cool air to several consumers. The technique is famous in Europe, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Dubai. The district cooling system in the first phase will provide cool air to malls, hospitals, IT parks, hotels and new townships, while later it can be extended to residential areas.”

The district cooling system will be implemented in several townships in the city at Hiranandani Estate, Rustomjee and Lodha. “In air-conditioned commercial establishments 50 to 60 percent of power consumption is by air conditioner. A common air condition unit will save this consumption by 30 to 50 percent. This will considerably reduce the power bills while the cost of operations and maintenance will also be nil. The consumers will only have to fit a coil and a fan,” Sunil Pote, Deputy engineer of Thane said.