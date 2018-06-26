Thane residents get panic due to heavy rains

Thane: Heavy rains threw the normal life out of gear in Thane district on Monday, with a 15-year-old boy was killed and his parents injured when an adjacent wall collapsed on their house in Ulhasnagar. The day saw waterlogging in low lying areas, train services being disrupted and heavy traffic snarls on roads that hampered the mobility of thousands of office-goers in the morning rush hours. Water-logging was reported some part of Bhiwandi city and Mumbai Nashik Highway, leading to huge traffic snarls on the roads. Owing to heavy showers in Thane district, several parts of the city, like Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Titwala, Takurli, Ghantali area, Pokhran Road in Thane city, were flooded with water up to two to three feet height.

Tragically, a 15-year-old boy died while two of his family members were injured after an adjacent wall compound collapsed on their house at Vadolgaon in Ulhasnagar. The deceased was identified as Kiran Dhavarkar while his father Suryakant Dhavarkar and mother Asha Dhavarkar were suffering bodily injuries. The Ambernath fire brigade rushed to spot and took them to Central hospital where boy was declared dead on arrival.

The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief went there with suction pump. Whereas a 65-feet compound wall of a Rounak housing society in Thane collapsed which crushing two cars and one bike. Disaster Management Cell Chief Santosh Kadam said, “We got a total of 46 complaints on Monday, which included 3 fire cases, one tree branch fall, 10 tree fall cases, 10 waterlogging cases, one nala fall, and 20 other cases.”

The district received 229.81 mm rain in the last 24 hours, Kadam added.