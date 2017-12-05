Thane: Principal attacks school teacher; booked

Thane, A principal of a private school here allegedly attacked a teacher with weapons, following which he was booked, police said today. The principal Rameshchandra Mishra had a grudge against assistant teacher Mahajan Prajapati (52), who had complained to the school management alleging irregularities on Mishra’s part, said Inspector P C Giridhar of Vartak Nagar police station.

On December 3, at about 10.40 pm, the principal along with his son and friends attacked Prajapati with lethal weapons and injured him, the officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Bombay Police Act was registered yesterday, he said, adding efforts are on to apprehend the principal.

According to Giridhar, Prajapati was being treated at a private hospital.