Thane: Poor people denied ration for no Aadhaar link

Thane: The Aadhaar link to ration card has completely failed, the fact was disclosed in the meeting of the rationing officers, shopkeepers, ration card holders and NCP MLA in Thane on Thursday.

The rationing officers claimed that 85 % rationing cards in Thane has been linked to Ration cards, which was scrape off the with the proofs by the ration shop owners. Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra ration owners also have warned the Government to go on indefinite strike by shutting down the shops from 18th April. On the other hand, the NCP party has warned the Government to clear the confusion of ration cards and aadhar links or the party will loot the ration shops and distribute the grains and items available in the ration shops that has rights of people.

The process of ration distribution is bio-metric now and the aadhar cards will be linked to ration cards. In many cases senior citizens are the head of the family and are eligible to get the ration. With the old age, many citizen can not match their thumbs on the bio-metric machines. Therefore, the families are not been able to get the ration since, last three years. After learning this plea of residents, the MLA Jitendra Awhad along with other activists and leaders of the party had raided the ration shops on Monday, April 9 and later the meeting was decided.

In the meeting that was held along with the rationing officers, the officers claimed to have complete the process of almost 85% linkage of ration cards to Aadhar cards. The shopkeepers themselves denied this fact and cleared that they have not received any such notification. The shopkeepers have decided to go on strike and the NCP has decided to loot the ration shops.