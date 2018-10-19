Thane: Policeman’s son held for assaulting cop

Thane: A 27-year-old man, son of a police officer, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a policeman at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night and the accused was identified as Abhijit Shinde, police said.

“Assistant police inspector (API) A M Khatib attached to MFC police station was on Dassehra bandobust duty at Shivaji chowk last night along with other policemen when a shopkeeper drew their attention to a man, who was beating up a girl,” a police official said. “The police team rushed towards them and tried to rescue the girl. When they asked the man why he was beating her, he started abusing them and asked them to mind their own business. He told them she was his girlfriend,” the official added.