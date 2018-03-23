Thane police to begin citizens’ awareness drive

Mumbai: The Thane police have undertaken an initiative to conduct programmes to make people aware of various thefts, mainly cyber thefts and online cheating. The first ever project was implemented in Thane’s Vartaknagar police station where a screen has been displayed in the police station to let people know the various types of thefts and cheating. Also, there are video clips that guide the people that spread the awareness about thefts and the caution measures to take while coming for passport verification or character scrutiny. People are often cheated while this process and also while mobile,online banking, therefore to avoid this kind of cheating, the police have taken the initiative.

The police department also has allotted dress codes to the staff appointed for the passport department. “We have allotted special dress codes for the staff members in the passport department as they are the official who always are in contact with people. We have specific instructions for them who deal with people. Also there are audio visual clips on awareness of preventing robberies and cyber thefts. Also how to deal with conman who can easily cheat people.Specially senior citizen are the main targets for such cheaters and therefore the awareness messages will alert them,” said, Sunil Lokhande, Deputy Commissioner, Zone 5, Thane.

Bank Of Maharashtra, Thane branch has initiated to put this 32 inches screens here at the police stations. The first initiative is at Vartaknagar police station and later it will be in all other police stations, police informed.

People wait in the visitor’s room while they have come for passport verification and they can get the ideas and awareness about the thefts and robberies. Various short films and audio clips have been made to create awareness about guiding people regarding the procedures of online banking, mobile banking and passport procedures.