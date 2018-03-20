Thane police starts real-time visitor management

Bhayandar: No more refusals or blunt voices to greet you at the entrances of police stations. Instead, you can walk up to a smiling uniformed receptionist. In a move to make people-friendly policing realistic rather than remaining confined to paper, the Thane (rural) police has launched real time visitor management systems (VMS) at its police stations.

Special IG (Konkan Range) Naval Bajaj inaugurated the VMS reception center at Bhayandar police station in the presence of SP Dr Mahesh Patil on Monday. Elaborating details, Bajaj said, “Armed with computers and webcams, dedicated personnel will record details of each visitor in digital format including- serial number of the visitor, name phone number, real time photograph, scanned copy of identity proof, purpose of visit, time of arrival and exit.”

While the senior inspector of the respective police station would be keeping watch on the daily entries into the register, periodic reviews in the form of random verification with the visitor to check if they were satisfied with the treatment they had received at the police station and action taken on their complaint. It would also be checked if the officer concerned had acted properly on the complaint.

“While defaulting officials would face disciplinary action depending on the gravity of dereliction, however the genuineness of the complaint will also be verified.” added Bajaj. Moreover, the personnel at the reception will be under CCTV surveillance.

“Apart from enhanced transparency and better policing, this step mandated by the government will also help bringing about qualitative and perceptional change about the police in the eyes of the common man,” said Dr Mahesh Patil.