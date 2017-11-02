Thane police seized demonetised currency worth Rs 3 in two raids within 24 hours

Thane: The Thane police have seized the demonetised currency worth Rs 3 crore in two raids within 24 hours and are suspecting a bigger racket behind it. In the first raid at Dombivali, the police have seized demonetized currency worth Rs1,89,25,000 and arrested 4 people.

In yet another raid, Thane police have arrested one person who was carrying the currency worth Rs1,38,50,000 in Naupada police jurisdiction. The accused have been arrested under the Cessation of Liabilities Act 5 and 7 and the Maharashtra Police Act 124, CRPC 41(d). Further inquiry is on.

Senior police inspector of the crime branch unit 1 Devidas Ghevare had received an information on Tuesday about some people will be arriving at Manpada, Dombivali with the demonetized currency. The crime branch laid a trap and raided a Skoda car that was carrying 4 people. The back area of car contained 19,611 notes of Rs 1000 and 268 notes of Rs 500.

The four people who are from Kalyan ,Dombivali, Ulhasnangar and Navi Mumbai were arrested. “We are looking out for people who must have given these notes for exchange or for destroying,” said Madhukar Pandey, Joint Police Commissioner. In another incident on 30th October , the senior police inspector, Nitin Thakre of Crime branch had received this information that, some people will be arriving at Harinivas circle carrying the old currency. The accused, Umesh Shirsekar, was carrying 4,900 notes of Rs 1000 and 17,900 notes of Rs 500.