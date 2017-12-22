Thane: Police seize 3 tonnes of meat, say lab test confirms its beef

Thane: The Padgha police seized three tonnes of beef from a tempo at Ajroli check post at Thane on Wednesday. The huge quantity of beef was hidden beneath scrap inside the tempo.

The tempo was intercepted on Wednesday morning.The meat was being transported from Sangamner near Nashik to Govandi in Mumbai. The beef was supposed to be delivered to Mohammed Shaikh, a meat-seller at Govandi. The driver Nadeem Asgar Ali Sayyed(40) and Abdul Latif Shaikh(32), the cleaner of the tempo have been arrested by the Padgha police.

According to Bhaskar Pukale, Senior Police Inspector, Padgha police station, “The meat was sent to a laboratory for testing. It is confirmed that it is beef. The beef was concealed beneath scrap items loaded in the tempo.”

The police had received a tip-off from Bajrang Dal activists and a trap was laid at Ajroli checkpost to intercept the tempo.

“The driver Sayyed and the cleaner Shaikh have been arrested.They have been booked and arrested for mischief by killing or maiming cattle(Section 419) and common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code and captive animal(Section 5) and captive animal(Section 11) of Protection of Wild Life Act,1972. The accused have been remanded to four days police custody.