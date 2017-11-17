Thane police not to take any coercive action against MNS worker

Mumbai: The Thane police on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that it will not take any coercive action till Monday against the MNS workers charged with assaulting and evicting hawkers from near the Thane railway station. The assurance from the police came while a division bench of the high court was hearing a petition filed by eight workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), including its Thane unit chief Avinash Jadhav.

The petitioners had challenged the two show cause notices issued to them earlier this month by the Thane Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). On November 1 and 3, the ACP sent the show cause notices to the petitioners directing them to explain why they should not be ordered to execute a bond and surety of Rs 1 crore each.

In sending the notices, the ACP had invoked his quasi- judicial powers under the Criminal Procedure Code that enables him to require any person to show cause why he or she should not be ordered to execute a bond, if the police anticipates that such a person might disturb the law and order situation.

The petitioners’ counsel, Rajendra Shirodkar, however, argued before the high court that while the bond amount was exorbitant and unjustified, the show cause notices issued against the petitioners were unwarranted and had been issued by the police without any application of mind.

He argued that while it was normal a practice for the police to issue such notices or impose exorbitant bond and surety amounts upon such accused persons, who were habitual offenders, the same was unjustified in the present case since the petitioners did not have any criminal antecedents.

Shirodkar said that only two police cases had been registered against the petitioners, both owing to the incident involving the eviction of the Thane hawkers earlier this month. While a bench of justices Ranjit More and Shalini-Phansalkar Joshi did not issue any written orders, they agreed during the hearing that the petitioners did not prima facie appear to be habitual offenders. At this, the prosecutor, on behalf of the Thane police, said, “We will not take any coercive action.”