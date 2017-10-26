Thane police nab UP two tailors in chain snatching offence

Bhayandar: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) unit of the Thane (rural) police have nabbed two tailors who committed chain snatching offences in the city by travelling to and for their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh, by Rajdhani Express and staying at lodges in Mumbai.

The accused Shehzaad Imam Mohd Hyderi alias Vicky (32) and Mohramm Ali Nakhvi (24)- natives of Amroha and Ghaziabd (UP) respectively. The cops have also nabbed a 40-year-old woman from Malad on whose name the bike was registered. It has been alleged that the woman who is the wife of a political leader, used to take Rs. 25,000 from the duo for every stint of crime. Alarmed by the spurt in chain snatching cases in the twin-city, SP- Dr. Mahesh Patil deputed the LCB team to nab the culprits who had created panic especially among women. A LCB team led by PI -Vyenkat Andhale and API – Pramod Badakh under the supervision of Addl.

SP- Prashant Kadam intensified vigil and activated their informer network. With the help of CCTV cameras, the team analysed the pattern of the bike borne chain snatchers and realised that there was a particular interval in their strikes to commit the crimes. “Our few personnel began questioning victims and reconstructing the sequence of events, while others scanned CCTV camera footage collected from areas close to where the incidents occurred.” said Kadam.