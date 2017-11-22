Thane: Police complaint against man for an offensive tweet on Supriya Sule

Thane: A police complaint has been registered in Thane against a man, identified as Walchand Geete, for an offensive tweet on NCP leader Supriya Sule. Geete had posted a very offensive tweet while replying to Sule’s tribute to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s birth centenary on November 19. Geete’s obscene tweet had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and BJP President Amit Shah.

The obscene tweet created a ruckus. In Thane city, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad visited Thane police Commissioner Parambir Singh and a case was registered against Geete at Vartaknagar police station. “We met the Commissioner who has promised to look into the matter. The police also will take the help of cyber cell to search this person who can’t respect women,” said Awhad.The leader himself went to the police station to file the complaint.