Thane: No e-autos, MBMC mulls CNG power for needy women!

Bhayandar: To transform the living standards of underprivileged women and fight the menace of pollution and traffic congestion, the government has started the concept of e-rickshaws in the state. However owing to lack of charging facilities and other mechanism needed to execute the project, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has chalked out an elaborate plan to introduce 100 pink autos in the twin-city. The first batch of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered autos will be rolled out on occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

“The introduction of auto service with women drivers will take care of two main issues: it will be conducive towards ensuring the safety of women commuters and will serve as a livelihood option for women who don’t have high level of education or a college degree. Often these women are engaged in manual labour which involves long and arduous hours of work with low pay,” said, Seema Shah, vice chairperson of MBMC’s Women and Child Development Welfare Committee. Underprivileged women including single mothers, widows and financially insecure women will have an opportunity to be self-sufficient.

As of now the six women who have been identified to ply the pink autos were being imparted training under the aegis of the women and child welfare committee, officials said. As per the MBMC initiative, women drivers would predominantly serve women commuters, although there is no bar on male passengers using these autos.