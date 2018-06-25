Thane: Natural water outlets choked with debris in Kashimira; flood fear looms large over tribals

Bhayandar: While people rejoice rains as a cool respite from sweltering heat, more than 150 tribal families living in small hamlets in the vicinity of Chena creek on the Thane-Ghodbunder road in Kashimira remain in the grip of fear every time the skies open up.

This, thanks to the haphazard development by a private company, coupled by the rampant dumping in the region by the notorious dumping mafia. Dumps of concrete and other waste material have almost choked the natural outlets on the stretch along the Chena creek which houses, Veklari Pada, Patil Pada and Vadyacha Pada- three tribal dominated hamlets located on the foothill’s of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Some of the tribal’s met municipal commissioner-Balaji Khatgaonkar on Thursday, seeking removal of debris and construction of a new nullah.

“The debris dumping in the eco-sensitive zone is itself a major crime. The civic chief has assured to personally visit the spot and do the needful at the earliest,” said a former municipal corporator who accompanied the locals.

“The way the company has covered the natural flow of this tributary, a threat of flash floods looms large over our hamlets adjoining abutting the creek,” claimed a local resident, with memories of last monsoon’s severe flooding fresh in his mind.

However, repeated pleas and complaints lodged with the civic administration and the revenue department against massive dumping of debris have gone to deaf ears, alleged tribals who are forced to live under the constant fear of being washed out in the event of flooding due to heavy rains.