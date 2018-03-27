Thane: Muslim women take to Mumbra’s streets for their demands

Thane: Thousands of women gathered in Mumbra on Monday afternoon to protest against the Triple Talque bill, proposed by the central government. The protestors jammed the roads of Mumbra, Shil and Kausa.

The protestors gathered at Darul Falah Masjid and marched til Jain temple ground where members of the community addressed the crowd. The protest was organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Kul Jamat, a Muslim organisation based in Mumbra.

Madina Ansari, 32, a resident of Mumbra, said, “We are against the Triple Talaq Bill. Hence, we have participated in this protest. We do not want any change in our Sharia law.” “We have gathered to represent the sentiments of women from our community. We strongly oppose the bill, and so the government should not go ahead with it,” said Shabana, 40, a representative of the Shia community in Mumbra.

Protestors have strong feelings against the government, as they feel it is hurting the religious sentiments of the community. Rauf Lala, from Kul Jamat said, “Triple Talaq is a part of our religion, and the government should not interfere in the Islamic law. Thousands of women who have participated in the march share this sentiment.”

The protestors will submit a memorandum to PM Narendra Modi, through the District Magistrate of Thane. The memorandum will state that the bill would do more harm than good to the Muslim women. “We respect the practice and follow it as it is part of our religion. We don’t want any government interference in our religion,” said Somaiya Ansari, 35, member of a Muslim community board.