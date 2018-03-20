Thane Municipal Corporation aims to raise ‘Happiness Index’

Bhayandar: Thane residents will be the happiest people staying in the country, claimed the new year’s budget of TMC. The main aim of this year’s budget will be to raise the ‘Happiness index’ of the city. To raise this index, the budget has included many projects such as global challenge fund, Radio school, Ray of light, skill development programme for all, Counseling centers for emotionally disturbed, smog free center.

various projects for girls, women and disabled as well. The budget for year 2018-19 was presented in Thane’s Dr. Babsaheb Ambedkar hall of Corporation by the civic Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal on Monday. Tax free , and promising new projects , this budget is to make everyone happy in the city. Sanjeev Jaiswal is the only Commissioner in the History of Thane to present the budget in 4th consecutive year.

This year’s budget expected to achieve various targets such as Rs 600 crores from property tax, development tax Rs 737 crores, GST Rs 811 crores, water tax Rs 155 crores and many other taxes are included. The revenue through these taxes is expected to be Rs 2690 crores.

“While we take an effort to increase the standard of living ,we must take care of people’s happiness. The happiness is the key of social progress an therefore, along with the various schemes that Government has proposed, we here will be focusing on increasing the happiness quotient in various ways.

We have arranged the special budget of 100 crores rupees for the special projects under it. The happiness index is a new concept in our Country and we are sure this city will be the first one to get the crown of ‘Happy city’ to stay,” assured Sanjeev Jiaswal, at the press meet.

TMC presented a budget estimate of Rs 3695.13 compared to budget estimate of Rs. 3390 crore last year. This is the biggest budget estimate for Thane. The revenue of TMC on the other hand has increased by Rs. 1273 crore in last four years. The corporation’s revenue in 2014-15 was merely Rs. 1377 crore, which increased by 30 percent to Rs. 1790 in 2015-16, to Rs. 2050 in 2016-16 and Rs. 2350 in 2017-18. The corporation has projected an increase in revenue to Rs. 2650 in year 2018-19 which is around Rs 1273 crore increase in last four years.

Salient Budget features

No increase in taxes or new tax imposed in the budget

Floating market to be developed to deal with hawkers’ problem in the city

A new pharmacy and nursing college at Lodha Township will give free education to the residents.

Hydroponics technique, which involves growing plants without soil will be installed on Upavan Lake with budget of `2 crores.

Hanging green walls to be developed on pillars of all the flyovers in the city.

Singapore University to give a proposal for treatment of nullah water so that the water released in the creeks is unpolluted, budget for same is `5 crore

Every civic student will get a digital Student Information Card which will have all the data of the students from admission to school leaving along with progress report