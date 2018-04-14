Thane Municiapal Corporation to act tough on socities that violate garbage mgmt

Thane: It has been a while since Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has undertaken waste segregation awareness drive. Despite this awareness only 10 per cent of housing societies have shown the interest waste sgregation and garbage management. Majority of 90 per cent societies in Thane have not even bothered to be a part of this ambitious project and even gone ahead to warn TMC they will not pay their taxes. The Corporation has now decided to serve these societies with notices saying they will face legal action.

“The Corporation has already sent the notices to more than 1000 societies, the malls, societies,and hospitals that produce more than 100 tonnes of garbage every day, and those societies that have the area more than 5000 square feet,” said a civic official. As per the solid waste management act 2016, the corporation can file the criminal offence against the societies. TMC officials feel once, the legal action is initiated, the societies might come forward to initiate the project.

There is still a situation of confusion in the societies about the process of garbage management, whereas, still some societies are awaiting for the corporation to employ an NGO that will train the residents and will initiate the project. The societies that are actively involved in the process since many years, are successfully implementing the projects. Some of the societies claim they had no knowledge about the project and hence have shown no interest in composting and segregation of waste. TMC undertook awareness drive with messages on hoardings, wall posters, banners and distributed leaflets in Thane societies.

A unique exhibition on solid waste management and garbage composting was held in Thane. In between, TMC had refused to get the garbage picked from societies to teach them a lesson. Yet, societies did not come forward to take any initiative, later they were given a deadline till March end to initiate the project. Only 8 to 10 percent of societies showed the interest and took the initiative.

Civic officials say they have extended the deadline but with warning of legal action. “Thane housing societies claim there is confusion about the companies that offer such service. Hence we will wait till May. And this time we have issued notices on a strict note, warning societies if the orders are not followed, they will face legal action,” warned a TMC officer.

The societies that have a compost project

Center point :- Pachpakhadi

Flower valley :- Eastern expresshighway

Bhumi Eikar- phase 2 :- Waghbil

Lodha Complex:- Bhaynderpada

Vijay Galaxi: -Vaghbil

Rustomjee::- Majiwada

Hiranandani Estate::- Patlipada

Lodha complex :- Majiwada Shreema Vidyalay :-Patlipada

On the other hand society residents are opposing the Corporation as there is still confusion among the residents about the project.